Preparing for wet weather

It has already been a wet winter, with more rain expected. Witnessing the impact of the recent storm on our region, we are determined to minimize potential damage. I wanted to give you information to help prepare you for the next time a storm arrives.

The County Office of Emergency Services urges everyone to take proactive steps by devising a plan, assembling an emergency go-kit, and staying informed through alerts.

Here’s what you can do.

· Have a go-kit to keep necessary items handy if you have to evacuate, including food and medication.

· Check with schools or childcare providers to ensure you know emergency plans and how you will be contacted.

· If you are separated during a disaster, discuss where to reunite because phone service may not be reliable.

· Your pets are part of your family, too. Make sure they are microchipped and have evacuation items for them, including crates for small pets. In addition, have evacuation plans for larger animals such as horses or livestock.

Register your cell phones with AlertSanDiego so that you will all be notified of an emergency affecting your neighborhood. This is especially important if you no longer have a landline at your home. Download the SDEmergency App to receive updates.

More local fire stations have sand and/or bags that are free as well.