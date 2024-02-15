Chamber guests wear boots & bling for dinner

count
Guests play black jack while attending a Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Boots & Bling Awards Night at the Rancho Monserate clubhouse, Feb. 10.
Angelique McInerny, president of the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce, welcomes guests to the chamber's Boots & Bling event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Sherry Kellogg, left, and Sallie Brennan enjoy the evening at the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce event at the Rancho Monserate clubhouse. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Rick Mackenzie plays black jack during the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Cynthia Livingood teaches a group of guests attending the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce event how to line dance. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Bonsall Chamber of Commerce guests learn how to line dance during the Boots & Bling event at the Rancho Monserate clubhouse. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
