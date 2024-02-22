Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA announces February art show winners

Krentz Johnson wins a blue ribbon and Best of Show for her casein painting " Well Whishers" at the FAA Gallery reception, Feb. 17.

The First place winner for Watercolors is Sue Morales with "The Earth is 71% Water" at the Fallbrook Artists Association's February Art Show.

Shery Brown holds her first place ribbon in front of her oil painting, "Goblet" at the FAA Gallery.

First place in Pastels goes to Ray Fedorchak for "Mustard and Eucalyptus."

The FFA Gallery has a Special Show in February titled Love is in the Air – Ruth Parker's first place win with the same title is the beach scene on the left.

The second place winner in the Love is in the Air Show is "The Day the Earth Moved" by Noel Glaser.

Hajime Ohno takes third place with "How Annie Got Her Bow."

Diane Jansen's "Ham It Up" is an honorable mention winner.

George Compton's "Puppy Love" earns an honorable mention ribbon in the "Love is in the Air" show.

