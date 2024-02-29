Potter Jr. High holds College and Career Day

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School held College and Career Day, Wednesday, Jan. 30, bringing together a diverse array of professionals including business owners, local law enforcement representatives, U.S. Armed Services personnel and esteemed community leaders to enlighten and inspire students about the myriad opportunities available for advanced learning and careers.

Throughout the day, students engaged in interactive sessions, workshops and discussions, gaining invaluable insights into various industries and career paths. From exploring entrepreneurship to understanding the importance of public service, students were empowered to envision their futures with optimism and determination.

Notably, representatives from local universities were present to provide guidance and information regarding higher education options, helping students chart their paths towards academic success.

Alejandro Gonzalez, principal of Potter Junior High School, expressed his elation at the event's success.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of Potter Junior High School's College and Career Day," Gonzalez said. "This event is not just about exposing students to potential career paths. It's about igniting their passions, broadening their horizons and instilling in them the belief that their dreams are within reach. We are deeply grateful to the business owners, law enforcement personnel, Armed Services members and community leaders who generously shared their time and expertise to make this day possible."

Gonzalez further emphasized the significance of such initiatives in shaping the future of the students and the community at large.

"At Potter Junior High School, we are committed to providing our students with every opportunity to thrive and succeed," he said. "Events like College and Career Day not only equip our students with the knowledge and skills needed for success but also foster strong connections between our school and the community. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our students and our society."

The success of College and Career Day underscores Potter Junior High School's dedication to holistic education, preparing students not only for academic excellence but also for the challenges and opportunities that await them beyond the classroom.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.