Mike Choate Early Education Center welcomes discovery at Family Science Day

FALLBROOK – The Mike Choate Early Education Center welcomed students and families Friday, Jan. 26, for a day filled with discovery and excitement at the annual Family Science Day.

Parents and students were invited to immerse themselves in a world of scientific wonder, as MCC opened its doors for a series of enriching activities. From captivating crafts to stimulating games and mesmerizing experiments, the event was designed to ignite curiosity and foster a love for science among young learners.

Throughout the day, participants had the opportunity to test hypotheses, explore the principles of buoyancy by predicting whether items would float or sink, delve into the world of entomology through bug hunts and identification exercises and get hands-on with the creation of slime.

Sarah D'Errico, coordinator of the Mike Choate Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

"The MCC Family Science Day was a resounding success, bringing together our students and their families in a shared celebration of learning," D'Errico said. "It was heartwarming to witness the joy and excitement as children engaged with scientific concepts in such a hands-on and interactive manner. Events like these not only reinforce our commitment to academic excellence but also strengthen the bonds within our community."

In addition to the enriching activities, Mike Choate Early Education Center also took the opportunity to announce open enrollment for prospective students. Families interested in learning more about the exceptional educational opportunities available at MCC are encouraged to visit http://fuesd.org/mike-choate.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.