Sheriff Log

Feb. 25

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Petty theft - From vehicle

1700 blk Carriage Ln. Medical examiners case - Death

Feb. 26

200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

Feb. 27

900 blk Buena Capri Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts

700 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - Vehicle

2900 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arrest - Simple battery

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant

31500 blk Aquaduct Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

4900 blk Dulin Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

Feb. 28

300 blk Industrial Way Burglary - Commercial

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Petty theft, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

400 blk N. Vine St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, vandalism

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health observation - 72 hr watch

1500 blk Riverview Dr. Violation of domestic violence court order

100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Burglary - Vehicle

Feb. 29

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (2) Arrests - Both for possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia with intent to sell and (1) felony other agency warrant

1300 blk Via Encinos Dr. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect, false imprisonment, obstruct use of any wireless communication device, own firearm with no serial number, possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm

600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Shoplifting

4800 blk Lake Park Pl. Report of elder abuse incident

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol, misdemeanor other agency’s warrant

1600 blk Yucatan Way Petty theft - From vehicle

500 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft - Money, labor, property

March 1

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft, vandalism

600 blk Sancado Ter. Domestic violence incident

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

200 blk Clayton Parkinson Ct. Misc. incidents

30400 blk Via Maria Elena Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc. and false imprisonment

March 2

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct, resist/obstruct peace officer/emergency medical technician

500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person

4600 blk Dulin Rd. Death

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Domestic violence incident

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misdemeanor bench warrant

Country Glen Rd. Burglary - Residential

March 3

400 blk Debra Ann Dr. Found property

300 blk N. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Under the influence of controlled substance

4500 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

31900 blk Del Cielo E. Domestic violence incident

March 4

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property