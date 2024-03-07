Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Feb. 25
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Petty theft - From vehicle
1700 blk Carriage Ln. Medical examiners case - Death
Feb. 26
200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
Feb. 27
900 blk Buena Capri Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts
700 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - Vehicle
2900 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arrest - Simple battery
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Arrest - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant
31500 blk Aquaduct Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
4900 blk Dulin Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
Feb. 28
300 blk Industrial Way Burglary - Commercial
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Petty theft, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
400 blk N. Vine St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, vandalism
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health observation - 72 hr watch
1500 blk Riverview Dr. Violation of domestic violence court order
100 blk W. Fallbrook St. Burglary - Vehicle
Feb. 29
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (2) Arrests - Both for possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia with intent to sell and (1) felony other agency warrant
1300 blk Via Encinos Dr. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect, false imprisonment, obstruct use of any wireless communication device, own firearm with no serial number, possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm
600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Shoplifting
4800 blk Lake Park Pl. Report of elder abuse incident
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol, misdemeanor other agency’s warrant
1600 blk Yucatan Way Petty theft - From vehicle
500 blk S. Main Ave. Grand theft - Money, labor, property
March 1
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft, vandalism
600 blk Sancado Ter. Domestic violence incident
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
200 blk Clayton Parkinson Ct. Misc. incidents
30400 blk Via Maria Elena Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date/etc. and false imprisonment
March 2
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct, resist/obstruct peace officer/emergency medical technician
500 blk S. Main Ave. Battery on person
4600 blk Dulin Rd. Death
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Domestic violence incident
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misdemeanor bench warrant
Country Glen Rd. Burglary - Residential
March 3
400 blk Debra Ann Dr. Found property
300 blk N. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Under the influence of controlled substance
4500 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
31900 blk Del Cielo E. Domestic violence incident
March 4
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property
Reader Comments(0)