Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
March 5
500 blk Industrial Way Misc. incidents - Fire investigations
1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Receive/accept known stolen property
March 6
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Follow up investigation - Felony bench warrant
1000 blk Rainbow Crest Rd. Misc. incidents
4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Vehicle vandalism - $5000
800 blk S. Mission Ave. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
Pala Rd. & Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Kidnapping and threatening crime with intent to terrorize
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disturbance/argument - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
March 7
Pala Rd. & Gird Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia
800 blk E. Mission Rd. (2) Embezzle leased/rented vehicle
6700 blk W. Lilac Rd. Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses over $950
E. Mission Rd & N. Vine St. Arrest - Battery against officer with minor injury, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1600 blk Jackson Rd. Fraud - Misc. incidents
1700 blk Pala Lake Dr. Fraud - Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note
4500 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, expired registration
March 8
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
2800 blk Alta Vista Dr. Fraud - Personate to get money/property over $400
200 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery and missing juvenile/runaway
March 9
6000 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
3000 blk Overland Trail Get credit/etc. others I.D.
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance/paraphernalia
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism
March 10
700 blk Glenhart Pl. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
1100 blk Juliette Pl. Battery on person
3000 blk Via De Todos Santos Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
March 11
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly force: possible great bodily injury
300 blk Heald Ln. Arrest - Suspicious person - Misdemeanor bench warrant
1800 blk Juanita Ln. Found property
2300 blk Clearcrest Ln. Contempt of court - Violation of protective order
Reader Comments(0)