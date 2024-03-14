Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff Log

While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

March 5

500 blk Industrial Way Misc. incidents - Fire investigations

1100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Receive/accept known stolen property

March 6

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Arrest - Follow up investigation - Felony bench warrant

1000 blk Rainbow Crest Rd. Misc. incidents

4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Vehicle vandalism - $5000

800 blk S. Mission Ave. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

Pala Rd. & Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Kidnapping and threatening crime with intent to terrorize

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disturbance/argument - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

March 7

Pala Rd. & Gird Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia

800 blk E. Mission Rd. (2) Embezzle leased/rented vehicle

6700 blk W. Lilac Rd. Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses over $950

E. Mission Rd & N. Vine St. Arrest - Battery against officer with minor injury, possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1600 blk Jackson Rd. Fraud - Misc. incidents

1700 blk Pala Lake Dr. Fraud - Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note

4500 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, expired registration

March 8

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

2800 blk Alta Vista Dr. Fraud - Personate to get money/property over $400

200 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery and missing juvenile/runaway

March 9

6000 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

3000 blk Overland Trail Get credit/etc. others I.D.

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance/paraphernalia

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism

March 10

700 blk Glenhart Pl. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

1100 blk Juliette Pl. Battery on person

3000 blk Via De Todos Santos Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

March 11

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly force: possible great bodily injury

300 blk Heald Ln. Arrest - Suspicious person - Misdemeanor bench warrant

1800 blk Juanita Ln. Found property

2300 blk Clearcrest Ln. Contempt of court - Violation of protective order

