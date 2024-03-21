Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

March 12

S. Mission Rd. / Mission Oak Rd. Shooting at dwelling or occupied vehicle

1700 blk Reche Rd. Petty theft - From building

200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary: vehicle

800 blk Maravilla Ln. Burglary: residential

700 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol

March 13

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

31900 blk Del Cielo E. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, carry concealed weapon in vehicle, felon/addict/possess/etc. Firearm (machine gun), prohibited person own/possess etc. ammunition/etc., grand theft: firearm

7400 blk W. Lilac Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

March 14

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Other agency - Located missing adult/juvenile

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others ID - Stolen currency

300 blk Sunbeam Ln. Petty theft - Stolen gas

500 blk Village View Pl. Medical Examiners case - Death

March 15

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Temporary restraining order - Misc. incidents

800 blk S. Main Ave. Citizens arrest - Stolen bike

100 blk Juliette Pl. Arrest - Violation of domestic violence court order

2400 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Missing adult

S. Pico Ave./W. College St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance

March 16

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation

6800 blk W. Lilac Rd. Assist other agency - Death

Pala Rd. / Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

March 17

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: Under the influence of alcohol

2700 blk Gird Rd. Petty theft

March 18

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia