Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
March 12
S. Mission Rd. / Mission Oak Rd. Shooting at dwelling or occupied vehicle
1700 blk Reche Rd. Petty theft - From building
200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary: vehicle
800 blk Maravilla Ln. Burglary: residential
700 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol
March 13
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
31900 blk Del Cielo E. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, carry concealed weapon in vehicle, felon/addict/possess/etc. Firearm (machine gun), prohibited person own/possess etc. ammunition/etc., grand theft: firearm
7400 blk W. Lilac Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
March 14
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Other agency - Located missing adult/juvenile
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others ID - Stolen currency
300 blk Sunbeam Ln. Petty theft - Stolen gas
500 blk Village View Pl. Medical Examiners case - Death
March 15
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Temporary restraining order - Misc. incidents
800 blk S. Main Ave. Citizens arrest - Stolen bike
100 blk Juliette Pl. Arrest - Violation of domestic violence court order
2400 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Missing adult
S. Pico Ave./W. College St. Arrest - Possess controlled substance
March 16
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation
6800 blk W. Lilac Rd. Assist other agency - Death
Pala Rd. / Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
March 17
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: Under the influence of alcohol
2700 blk Gird Rd. Petty theft
March 18
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
