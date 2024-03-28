Susan Ellen Folsom, 61, of Ilwaco, Wash., passed away on March 14, 2024.

Susan was born on Jan. 12, 1963, to Karl and Bette Burchstead in Worcester, Mass.

In 1996, she met Mark Folsom and they wed in 2001 going on to have two children, who were added to Susan's older four children.

Susan excelled at propping up all those who were in her life and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others, never letting anyone go without if she had her way.

Susan was passionate about spending time with her kids and grandkids. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in the garden of anyone who allowed her to add her special touch. No matter where she lived, she made it her home with her knack for decorating. She was always crafting with her collections and from her stops at antique stores.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Karl and Bette Burchstead as well as siblings David Burchstead and Cindy Spaulding. She is survived by husband Mark Folsom, brother Joey Burchstead, brother Mark Burchstead, and children Sarah Schaeffer, Matthew Schaeffer, Stephanie Bury, Tiffany Schaeffer, Zachary Folsom, Sierra Folsom, and 15 grandchildren. We miss her dearly.