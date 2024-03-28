Brunch program to feature the Hula

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection presents a professional Hula dance group and brunch at the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Friday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For the program, Halau Hula O Kanoelani Hula group will be performing some authentic island dance with four professional dancers. Lia Kamminga, AnaMarie, Trish Gundy and Maggie Raskopf.

Guest speaker Maggie Raskopf, dance school owner, mentor, counselor to foster youth, shares her story "Finding my Voice." She was born on the tropical island of Guam and though she lives here on the mainland, she stays connected to her culture through her accessories and love of dance, specifically Hula.

Raskopf says, "You can take the girl from the island, but you can't take the island from the girl!" She is very involved in her dance school and its ministry, to educate, inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. She is also a mentor and counselor working with Royal Family Kids Camp, to foster youth.

Also visiting, for the first time, Little Yummies on-line bakery will be selling homemade tropical creations (doors open at 9:15 for cookie shopping). Custom cookie baker Nancie Alcock, is known for her whimsical cookies, "Little Yummies." Alcock is a glass and ceramic artist who fell in love with sugar and butter and married her love with her art.

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way .

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.