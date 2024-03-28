Kay Construction to replace Ross Lake Pipeline

Kay Construction Company, Inc., will be replacing the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Ross Lake Pipeline.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Feb. 26 to award the contract to Kay Construction. The Santee company will be paid $902,348 for the work.

FPUD staff has created a priority list of replacement projects based on the age of the facilities and past failure incidents. The Ross Lake Pipeline was selected as a priority due to leaks, age, and condition. The pipeline has experienced multiple mainline breaks over the past year.

The project will replace approximately 1,230 linear feet of 12-inch water pipe and 1,230 linear feet of eight-inch water pipe along with associated appurtenances on Daily Road adjacent to Ross Lake. FPUD staff prepared the design package for the project and solicited bids.

The bids were opened Feb. 15. Seven companies bid on the project. Kay Construction submitted the low bid at $902,348. CCL Contracting, Inc., of Escondido had the second-lowest bid of $989,000.

Although Kay Construction has not previously performed work for FPUD, the company has been in business for more than 30 years and has performed work for the Eastern Municipal Water District, the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, and the Rancho California Water District.