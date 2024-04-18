'Hearts Full of Song ' to be sung a cappella

RANCHO SANTA FE – Pacific Coast Harmony will present "Hearts Full of Song," a show of modern four-part a cappella harmony music Sunday, May 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center, 5967 La Sendita, in Rancho Santa Fe.

The music spans the "Great American Songbook," Broadway theater and film, popular songs and beyond.

A highlight of the show will be a special appearance by Frequency, a student-run, tenor-bass a cappella group from University of California San Diego and founded in 2008.

Several other PCH members' quartets will also perform.

The show will follow a reception from 2:30-3:15 p.m. with beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction. Food and beverages are included in the ticket price.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased by email at [email protected] or by phone at 619-427-6669.

Pacific Coast Harmony is an a cappella ensemble based in La Jolla, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, quartet champion and recording artist. The chorus will compete at the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in early July.

For more information, visit http://PacificCoastharmony.org or call 619-427-6669.

Submitted by Pacific Coast Harmony.