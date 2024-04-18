We stopped the fixed-rate electricity proposal

I wanted to share some good news regarding our ongoing battle for fair electricity rates.

You may recall the recent uproar surrounding the proposed changes to the fixed rate portion of our SDG&E electric bills. Many of you joined me in expressing concern about the unfairness of tying this fee to household income rather than actual electricity usage. Your voices were heard loud and clear, and I am thrilled to report that our pressure has made a difference.

Thanks to the collective efforts of our community, the Public Utilities Commission has decided to revise its approach. While the new system isn't perfect (there should be no fixed rate fee at all), it represents a significant step in the right direction.

Instead of facing potentially exorbitant charges based on income, most customers would be charged $24.15 per month, while low-income ratepayers would pay between $6-$12 per month. This means you will pay the same fixed rate fee regardless of income.

While there is still work to be done, as we already pay too much for electricity, and adding a $24.15 fixed fee is still too much, this decision marks a significant victory for accountability in our electricity pricing system. What we pay for electricity should be based on our energy usage, not income.

I want to thank everyone who signed petitions, sent emails, and spoke against this unfair proposal. Your engagement truly made a difference. We have shown that we can enact meaningful change when we come together as a community and speak with one voice.

While the new flat rate is not yet finalized and will be voted on in May, I am confident we can see this through to the end with your continued support. Let's keep up the pressure and ensure our voices remain heard.

Again, thank you for your dedication and commitment to making our community a better place for all.