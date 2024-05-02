Sculptures come to Fallbrook, including birds

FALLBROOK –"The Shape of Things to Come" opened April 27 and runs through May 24 at The Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery.

This exhibition showcases and embraces the rich diversity of sculptural expressions from traditional materials like stone, bronze, and wood to unconventional and modern mediums such as glass, plastic, and found objects.

As the world grapples with pressing environmental issues, many artists strive to raise awareness, provoke thought, and inspire action. "The Shape of Things to Come" sheds light on wildlife, ecosystems, conservancy, and the human condition. Through the power of art, this show will push the idea of what sculpture is today and ignite conversations, challenge perspectives, and advocate for a sustainable future.

"The Shape of Things to Come" celebrates the creativity and imagination of sculptors who continually push the boundaries of their craft. By inviting artists to experiment, collaborate, and challenge conventional norms, this show aims to inspire dialogue, spark imagination, and pave the way for the shape of things to come in the world of sculpture.

Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12-3 p.m. Children and Military get free admission daily, and Tuesdays are free to the entire community. Docent tours are available to groups upon request, with discounts available.

At the same time, "Birds of a Feather" is ready to take flight. This is a community project of sculpted birds indigenous to Fallbrook and the surrounding area. The Cardinal was installed in front of Fallbrook Art Center April 27 and is the first in a series of seven birds to be "nested" in various locations in the community.

These sculptures will be installed throughout the community, inviting bird enthusiasts to go birdwatching. As part of the project, a Bird Watchers list will be created to encourage everyone to participate in bird scouting.

Sponsors of the project will receive a pocket- sized Field notebook to record their bird sightings. These sightings will be officially stamped, and sponsors will be eligible to compete for the $1,000 Grand Prize once they have sighted the complete collection.

"Birds of a Feather" is not just a project, it's a legacy in the making. Donations for the project start at $150, and sponsors who contribute $500 or more will have their names engraved on a monument plaque. To contribute to the project, go to https://fallbrookartcenter.org/support-fac-birdsofafeather.php

By joining this initiative, donors can be part of a meaningful project that celebrates art, nature, and community. Their involvement will not only honor the artist and the Art Center but also contribute to the cultural enrichment of Fallbrook and its residents.

For more information about the sculpture show or the birds project, visit [email protected] or contact The Fallbrook Art Center at 760-728-1414.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Center.