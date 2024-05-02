How to convince an addict to get help

Many people who struggle with alcohol or drugs have a difficult time getting better. There are many reasons why these people do not get the help they need to get better. Many family members who see their loved ones struggle have a very difficult time in getting their loved ones assistance. Here are six suggestions on how to convince a person struggling with alcohol or drugs to get the help they need to get better.

1. Family intervention

The most popular way to get someone the help they need is to do a family intervention. This is when family members and an interventionist get together with the addict to tell them how they love them and wish that they get help to get better.

Each family member takes a turn and tells the person how special they are and that they need to get help. The person who is struggling listens and hopefully they become convinced to get the help they need.

2. Talk to the person on what will happen if they do not get help

Another way to convince the person who is struggling with alcohol or drugs is to get someone who is an expert on addiction and have them do a one on one talk with this person. This expert on addiction should explain to the addict what will happen if they do not get the help they need to get better.

Basically, the expert should warn the person of the dire consequences of what will happen if they do not change their ways. The expert should be as vivid as possible and hold nothing back. The goal is to convince the person to get help or they will suffer and eventually their life will slowly come to an end.

3. Use the services of a professional or a former addict

Try to find a professional or even a former addict who has “been there” to talk to the person. This is similar to Step Two, however instead of warning the person, these professionals can use their skills to talk and try to reason with the person.

These experts are usually trained and can use a proactive approach into trying to convince the addict to get help. The goal is to try to reason and talk with the person so they can get professional help.

4. Find out the reasons why the person won’t get help

Many people overlook this suggestion. Ask the person who is struggling with alcohol or drugs to list three reasons why they will not get help. At first, they will say all kinds of things, but continue to engage the person and get the three main reasons why they refuse to get help.

It might take a couple of tries but listen to what they say. Once you get the answers, write them down on a piece of paper. Note: Fear and frustration are huge factors for the person not getting help.

5. Determine the solutions to those barriers

Once you get those three reasons, get a professional or an expert to find the solutions to those issues. For example, the person says that they will not get help because they tried a few times and they failed and that they will fail again. Ask a few addiction professionals to find a solution to this issue that will help the addict overcome this barrier.

One good answer to this example is the following: “Yes, you tried to get better and failed, however this time we will do things differently. We will keep a daily diary of everything you do and you or someone else will document what you do each day. If you stumble or fail you will write down your feelings at the time and why you failed. When you recover from a bad episode you can read your diary and find out what went wrong.

Use your list from step three and list every positive thing that will counter those barriers. When you are finished, present this to the person who is struggling and explain what you came up with. This will help reduce the person’s fears and anxieties and may convince them to get help. Developing a plan to counter their reasons for not getting help will go a long way.

6. Talk to the person instead of talking at them

Nobody wants to be lectured. Be honest with them and tell them that it will require some hard work on their part but that they can get better. If they don't get help, they will suffer. The person who is struggling is scared and they need help in overcoming their fears and resistance to getting help.

Remember to find out those fears, address possible solutions to those fears, and you will have a better chance of getting through to that person..

Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear Using Psychology, Christianity and Non Resistant Methods.” His managing fear book has become very popular with over 300 positive book reviews and counting. Read the many book reviews by going to http://www.managingfear.com/.