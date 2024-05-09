Richard Simon Schillig, known as "Dick or Dickie," 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 23, 2024. Dick was born on May 8, 1937, in Glendale, California.

Dick and his family moved to Fallbrook in the early 1970s and worked on their family avocado ranch, while building his landscape legacy he was known for.

Dick is survived by his brother, Larry Schillig, who helped him get the Fallbrook Garden Center Nursery up and running. Dick is survived by the mother of his children, Nancy Schillig; his three children, Bridgitte, Stephanie, Richard (Skeeter); and his grandchildren (Ryder, Soren, Harlan, Wriley and Getty). Dick is also survived by his current wife, Margarita Schillig.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret Schillig; and his sister Peggy Knight.

Dick was known in the Fallbrook community for his frequent trips to town, his daily run to Jack in the Box for coffee, delivering fresh squeezed juice to the Garden Center Café and as the owner of Newport Landscape Company which he built from the ground up in Newport Beach, California in 1963. He moved to Fallbrook in the early 1970's transferring his business to Fallbrook while adding the Garden Center Nursery to his business portfolio.

"Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade."

An open house is planned for July 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Pala Mesa Village Club House, where we will do a very simple gathering "Dick Style."

Please save the date and email [email protected] or [email protected] if you need more information.

Dick lives on in our hearts.