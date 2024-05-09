Betsy Phillips turns 107 years young

Village News/Denise Seymour photo

Next week on May 13, Betsy Phillips ,will reach another milestone in her life, celebrating 107 years young. What a privilege to know this charming, intelligent and wise woman. Every afternoon almost without fail, Betsy enjoys her afternoon walks. She has always had a keen interest in the appreciation of bird life and flowers.

One couldn't find a more lovely place to soak up nature, than our own beautiful Fallbrook. Betsy has become, one would say, a celebrity in Fallbrook. A nod or a smile, people love acknowledging her, or maybe, even stop to have a friendly chat.

Besty knows exactly what she requires to continue living her independent lifestyle. Morning routine upon waking, she does her daily exercises. Betsy is an avid reader, also keeping up with the daily news, entertaining her friends, loves dining at restaurants, attends church weekly, and, oh yes, did I mention, she has had a standing weekly appointment at the hairdresser, which has been in place forever.

Betsy is an eternal optimist, and of course, life does happen, but never forget to keep your principles and direction in life, which is of the utmost importance.

It has been my privilege to get to know Betsy over these past seven years. I first met and interviewed her on the occasion of her 100 years young birthday and continued interviewing her on a yearly basis. She has grown through the years to be a very valuable and dear friend of the heart.

There are so many stories that I have shared with the readers in years past. I feel I know her Aunty Bella May, whom I have written about throughout the years, and whom Betsy loves speaking about.

Something Betsy shared with me a few months ago while having a little tea party, that during the depression, relatives would give Aunty Bella May dresses they no longer required. "Aunty Bella May would pick at the seams and make her own patterns to fit me." "Once the dresses were sown and pressed, I wore the dresses proudly, feeling like a Princess!" "You see, all my life I've never felt deprived!'

My wish for this beautiful lady is that she continues living her life from day to day, as she has always done, touching people's lives and making our world a sweeter place. Happy 107th Birthday my precious friend.