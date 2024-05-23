Hoff named to UJ dean's list

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Brady Hoff of Fallbrook was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at University of Jamestown in North Dakota.

Students are named to the list for earning a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

University of Jamestown is ranked as a “Best Regional University” in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. Established as Jamestown College in 1883, the university is a private, Christian, liberal arts university granting bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in many areas of study. University of Jamestown Accelerated, UJ’s online division, is based in Phoenix and delivers intensive upskilling opportunities to learners in a variety of settings. For more information, visit http://UJ.edu.

Submitted by University of Jamestown.