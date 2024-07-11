On Saturday, June 15, 2024, James Irving Youngdale passed away in Temecula Valley Hospital at the age of 82. Born in Little Falls, Minnesota to Louis and Rose Youngdale, the family moved to Vista, California in 1952. James graduated from Vista High school in 1960.

Rather than attend college, James entered the workforce as a tech in the field of electronics and quickly worked his way up to management. James worked in the field of electronics his entire life.

He married Sandra Jean Jones in January of 1963 and was married for 24 years. James and Sandra had two children, Lori Lynn and Kurt Jeffrey. After their marriage dissolved, James married Flo Ann Pratt and was married for 36 years.

James was preceded in death by his father Louie, his mother Rose and sister Nancy and is survived by his wife, Flo A. Youngdale, his daughter Lori, son Kurt, step-daughter Lara, younger brother Robert, several cousins, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but the love he shared will live on in our memories forever.