A Celebration of Life for Nancy Earls Malone will be held Saturday, July 13, 1 - 3 p.m. at Antonio's Mexican Food, 423 Hueneme Rd, Port Hueneme 93041.

Join us and please wear color to reflect her enduring lightness and brightness of spirit.

Only 80 years young, Nancy Earls Malone passed on from this earth at 10:10 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2024. She was taken unconscious on May 29 to Sierra Vista Hospital, San Luis Obispo where she was diagnosed as having suffered an irreversible, massive intraventricular cerebral hemorrhage.

Her son John with his family and sister Bonnie with her husband kept vigil for the next five days and nights until she drew her last breath, looking serene and at peace.

The eldest daughter of PW and Madge Castle Earls, Nancy Elizabeth Earls was born at 6:12 a.m. on Jan. 10, 1944, in Loma Linda, CA, near Highland. The family moved several times before landing in 1947, with new baby sister JoAnne, in Fallbrook where they put down deep and lasting roots. Eventually Bonnie arrived, the third 'Earls Girl' to live on Knoll Park Lane, a street filled with Baby Boomers who all grew up together.

Nancy married Richard Stokes in 1959 and gave birth to son John. Continuing school and graduating FUHS with her class, Nancy received her AA degree from Palomar College, and attended (then called) Cal Western University in Point Loma, CA, leaving her studies to marry John Watkins from Escondido in 1965.

Mostly a California girl, Nancy lived in and around Highland, Fallbrook, Escondido, Port Hueneme, and Santa Margarita most of her life but for a detour to Arkansas in the 1980s. There, she operated a skating rink where she loved playing the current music and interacting with all the kids.

When Nancy returned to Fallbrook, she continued her career as an escrow officer and bank officer with Bank of America, Winfield Title Co, and Fallbrook National Bank.

This trajectory abruptly ended in 1989 when Nancy almost died after taking contaminated L-Tryptophan tablets, a 'natural' sleep alternative to prescription pills. Although she thankfully recovered, Nancy suffered the rest of her life from the lasting damage caused by a condition called Eosinophilia-myalgia Syndrome.

It was also in 1989 that Nancy married Bill (aka Billy or Cowboy) Malone, a love match that only ended with his death in 2011. Billy made her laugh, and was thrilled that their wedding day in Las Vegas was Thanksgiving, saying he'd 'never forget' ... until Nancy reminded him that Thanksgiving was a different date each year so they celebrated both – Thanksgiving and Nov. 23.

Nancy was an original Trekkie and inveterate collector of 'stuff' – Star Trek, Star Wars, science fiction, model cars, and, pigs of all sizes and materials.

A fall on her stairs in April 2023 sent Nancy to Santa Margarita to live with John and his wife Kris. The broken leg led to surgery, more surgery for clogged carotid artery, and at least one stroke.

John and Kris cared for Nancy through her recuperation and shepherded her to the many, many appointments that followed. Happily, Nancy's recovery was such that she was able to live in her own home several months, and spent many happy 'play dates' with her great-granddaughter.

Nancy is survived by her son John Stokes, his wife Kris, granddaughters Madelyn (Andrew) Chevalier and Grace (Ryan) Gabbard, and great-granddaughter Eleanor; sister JoAnne Earls Robbins and her husband Gary Guilbert; sister Bonnie Earls-Solari and her husband Peter Yzerman; stepson Todd Malone, his wife Ann and their family, sisters-in-law Sheryl Malone and Lynn Roberts, many nieces and nephews, scores of cousins, and hundreds of friends.

All who knew Nancy were touched by her smile, demeanor, and tender heart. Also quiet, kind, smart, yet purposeful, determined, and more than a touch stubborn. Beloved by all, Nancy will remain in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to know her.

Donations in her name will be made to Adventist Health Sierra Vista, Comfort Care & Hospice, San Luis Obispo, CA. Please send contributions of any amount to John Stokes, PO Box 690, Santa Margarita, CA 93453.

There are not enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe the staff at this facility, both for their medical care and the emotional support, understanding, and guidance they provided to our family.