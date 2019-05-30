Practical Christianity is a practice of love

FALLBROOK – What do people think of when they hear the word “Christianity?” For some, Christianity may have negative connotations.

“But the Christianity I know,” Mary Alice Rose, practitioner of Christian Science healing and an international speaker, said. “The practice of love that Christ Jesus taught is a vital, crucial agent for healing in the world today.”

Rose will give a talk called, “Practicing Christian Healing Today,” June 8, at 11 a.m., in the Fallbrook Library community room, 124 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Rose will explore how everyone can apply the Bibl...