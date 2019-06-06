SDSU, USS Midway Foundation launch modern U.S. military history program

SAN DIEGO - San Diego State University and the USS Midway Foundation launched a partnership to fund an endowed chair position and an interdisciplinary program in modern U.S. military history at SDSU.

The USS Midway Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the USS Midway Museum, pledged to donate $3 million over five years to fund the program and chair -- the largest gift SDSU's College of Arts and Letters has ever received, according to the university. The foundation's board of directors approved the gift June 6.

"This partnership marks another proud and historic chapter for our university as a military partner,'' said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "With the USS Midway Foundation's generous endowment gift, we will be able to amplify the impact of our military education programs and research efforts -- but also our capacity to educate our broad student population on military history.''

The chair will be part of the college's Department of History, focusing on military history from World War II to the present. The holder of the post will also research and teach on subjects like national security policy, military technology, combat and humanitarian operations and the effect of military combat on military veterans and survivors.

In addition to the duties to the program, the chair will also have a leadership role with the university's Center for Military History, which is scheduled for inauguration later this year.

SDSU plans to begin a national search for the program's chair and fill the position by the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

"As we celebrate the museum's 15th anniversary this summer, the announcement is a fitting capstone to our ongoing mission of educating and inspiring students at all levels in support of our mission to become America's living symbol of freedom,'' said USS Midway Museum President and CEO Mac McLaughlin.