Charges filed and Gun recovered at scene of shooting was a BB gun

Charges were filed Wednesday, May 8, at 11:26 pm by the San Diego Police Dept. when Patrick Lowell was released from the hospital and booked into Vista Detention Center.

Patrick Wendell Lowell, 66, was shot and injured by Sheriffs in Bonsall on May 4, after multiple calls from the public expressing concern about someone walking on Mission Rd/SR 76 waving weapons.

After refusing to drop his weapons last Saturday, May 2, two Vista Sheriffs deputies dischsrched their firearms, striking Lowell in the legs and lower abdomen. They rendered aid and paramedics transported him to Palomar Hospital.

Lowell was charged May 8th with Exibiting a Firearm/ Resisting Arrest, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and enforcement of an existing felony warrant. It was reported that the gun recovered at the scene was a Glock replica BB gun.

As is policy, The San Diego Police Department, Homicide, has taken over investigation since the incident involved the San Diego Sheriff's Department.