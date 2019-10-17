Balboa Park street performer pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A street performer who sexually assaulted two underage girls on separate occasions while working in Balboa Park pleaded guilty today to felony charges.

Luis Haaz-Martinez, 22, faces up to seven years in state prison when he is sentenced Dec. 12.

Haaz-Martinez entered his plea to one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual penetration with a foreign object of a minor, and one count of oral copulation of a minor under 16.

The teens were sexually assaulted on April 20 and April 28 of this year.

San Diego police arrested the defendant, who worked as a street performer and dancer in and around the park, on May 3.

According to a police statement, Haaz-Martinez "would approach youthful appearing females in the area of Balboa Park after performing and convince them to walk with him to isolated areas." He would then assault the victims "once secluded," police said.