By City News Service 

Escondido man a suspect in slaying of woman in Palm Desert

 
Last updated 10/28/2019 at 11:47am



PALM DESERT (CNS) - A 21-year-old man from San Diego County was in custody today on suspicion of killing a 33-year-old Palm Desert woman.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responding to a assault with a deadly weapon call found Nicole Henderson with "significant trauma" to her body around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 45200 block of Panorama Drive in Palm Desert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Deputies arrested Richard Colin Holbrook, 21, of Escondido, near the intersection Sunrise Lane and Abronia Trail, according to jail records. He'...



