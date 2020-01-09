Sheriffs Lof Last updated 1/14/2020 at 6:49pm



Dec. 20 3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Stolen vehicle 300 block Sky Vista Wy Petty theft 2000 block James Gaynor St Vehicle burglary 100 block N. Ridge Dr Grand theft Dec. 21 900 block Canyon Heights Rd Arrest: Domestic battery, child cruelty N. Main Ave @ E. Ivy St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant E. College St @ S. Main Ave Arrest: Public intoxication 700 block S. Wisconsin Ave Vehicle vandalism Dec. 22 100 block S. Mercedes Rd Arrest: Public intoxication 35200 block Rice Canyon Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse 2900 block Overland Trl Arrest: Violation of court order 1200 block Via Encinos Dr V...





