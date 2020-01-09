Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriffs Lof

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/14/2020 at 6:49pm



Dec. 20

3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Stolen vehicle

300 block Sky Vista Wy Petty theft

2000 block James Gaynor St Vehicle burglary

100 block N. Ridge Dr Grand theft

Dec. 21

900 block Canyon Heights Rd Arrest: Domestic battery, child cruelty

N. Main Ave @ E. Ivy St Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant

E. College St @ S. Main Ave Arrest: Public intoxication

700 block S. Wisconsin Ave Vehicle vandalism

Dec. 22

100 block S. Mercedes Rd Arrest: Public intoxication

35200 block Rice Canyon Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse

2900 block Overland Trl Arrest: Violation of court order

1200 block Via Encinos Dr V...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/16/2020 17:52