Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Flu death toll rises to 50 in San Diego County

 
Last updated 2/5/2020 at 12:03pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Eleven influenza-related deaths were confirmed last week in San Diego County, bringing the number of fatalities so far this flu season to 50, compared to 24 at this time last year, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday.

The ages of the patients ranged from 53 to 80, and all had underlying medical conditions, according to the HHSA.

The total number of cases dropped for the second week in a row, indicating the flu season might be easing down, according to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. The county logged 1,702 cases last week, compar...



