Kicking it XIV

There are a few phrases guaranteed to win a woman's heart. Words like "You look nice today" or "Will you marry me?" Then, of course, the "I love you" still remains at the top of the list for securing a woman's admiration.

Keeping that in mind, I wish to add just one more phrase to the list. My current all-time favorite is "Hey skinny!" I know. I didn't even see that one coming. We need to add it to the list of winning phrases for sure.

Thursday, Jan. 23, was a banner day. Two wonderful experiences occurred within three hours of each other.

First, trying to be on time for my mammogram appoin...