Kicking it XIV
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 6:06pm
There are a few phrases guaranteed to win a woman's heart. Words like "You look nice today" or "Will you marry me?" Then, of course, the "I love you" still remains at the top of the list for securing a woman's admiration.
Keeping that in mind, I wish to add just one more phrase to the list. My current all-time favorite is "Hey skinny!" I know. I didn't even see that one coming. We need to add it to the list of winning phrases for sure.
Thursday, Jan. 23, was a banner day. Two wonderful experiences occurred within three hours of each other.
First, trying to be on time for my mammogram appoin...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)