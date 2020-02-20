Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal
Special to The Village News 

'She Loves Me' celebrates letters

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 2:24pm

Ken Jacques photos

Amalia Balash, played by Allison Spratt Pearce, beams after finding a "Dear Friend" letter from her secret admirer.

It's a hit. San Diego Musical Theatre has done it.

Based on the 1937 play written by Hungarian playwright Nikolaus Laszio called "Perfumerie," "She Loves Me" is a celebration of the lost art of letter writing. It's a musical based on a bygone era.

It is great fun to observe two antagonistic co-workers duke it out during the day only to rush to their respective mail boxes at night in hopes of finding another "Dear Friend" letter which happens to be from the other.

Naturally, their secret connection through the Lonely Hearts Club newspaper column finally unravels.

Hollywood reworked the p...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

