'She Loves Me' celebrates letters
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 2:24pm
It's a hit. San Diego Musical Theatre has done it.
Based on the 1937 play written by Hungarian playwright Nikolaus Laszio called "Perfumerie," "She Loves Me" is a celebration of the lost art of letter writing. It's a musical based on a bygone era.
It is great fun to observe two antagonistic co-workers duke it out during the day only to rush to their respective mail boxes at night in hopes of finding another "Dear Friend" letter which happens to be from the other.
Naturally, their secret connection through the Lonely Hearts Club newspaper column finally unravels.
Hollywood reworked the p...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)