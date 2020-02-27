Convenient drop-off locations for mail ballot voters

Has your mail ballot been sitting on the coffee table for weeks and you are just now getting around to marking it? You have options when it comes to turning in your mail ballot for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

You can drop it off at any one of 61 sites throughout the county, including Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Road, before Election Day. These drop-off sites will be open during each location's regular business hours from through Election Day.

The quicker ballots are returned to the Registrar's Office, the quicker they can be prepared for counting on Election Nigh...