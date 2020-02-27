County revising special events ordinance, could start charging for event permits

San Diego County’s Department of Public Works is working on an update to the county’s special events ordinance – and whatever changes are ultimately made will likely impact community events in unincorporated areas like Fallbrook.

The county has been working to get feedback on the new ordinance, which covers rules for event permits, since 2019.

County officials said in the draft ordinance that it costs hundreds of dollars to issue permits for events in the county right of way that blocks normal traffic flow – $423 for a standard special event and $272 for a neighborhood block party....