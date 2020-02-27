Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

County revising special events ordinance, could start charging for event permits

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/27/2020 at 6:28pm



San Diego County’s Department of Public Works is working on an update to the county’s special events ordinance – and whatever changes are ultimately made will likely impact community events in unincorporated areas like Fallbrook.

The county has been working to get feedback on the new ordinance, which covers rules for event permits, since 2019.

County officials said in the draft ordinance that it costs hundreds of dollars to issue permits for events in the county right of way that blocks normal traffic flow – $423 for a standard special event and $272 for a neighborhood block party....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019