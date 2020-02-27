First responders train during active shooter drill at Fallbrook High

While students were away from school Tuesday, Feb. 18, the North County Fire Protection District hosted an active shooter drill at Fallbrook Union High School.

The full-scale exercise included representative participants from North County Fire Protection District, Vista Fire, Camp Pendleton Fire, Pala Fire, Cal-Fire and North Comm., as well as San Diego County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, United States Customs and Border Protection and the Oceanside Police Department.

Representatives from FUHS and the district were in attendance and Fallbrook High students from the JROTC...