Missed voter registration deadline? It's not too late

Residents who missed the voter registration deadline Tuesday, Feb. 18, can still register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in the March 3 presidential primary election. For now, that's only available at the Registrar of Voters Office; however, the registrar will open four satellite locations Saturday, Feb. 29, so voters will have more opportunities to register and vote. Voters can take advantage of the Conditional Voter Registration law which allows voters a chance to register and cast a ballot after the registration deadline. Voters will need to fill out additional paperwork before vo...