SDG&E launches new and improved mobile app for customers

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric has unveiled a new mobile app that enables customers to easily track energy usage and costs, manage their accounts, report an outage and enroll in select account notifications.

“We know technology is always changing and we have to adapt to better serve our customers,” Kendall Helm, vice president of customer operations, said. “Our goal is to provide a useful tool for customers to manage their accounts quickly and empower them to stay in control of their energy costs anywhere, anytime.”

Based on customer feedback, SDG&E redesigned the app to s...