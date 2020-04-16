Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

S.D. County woman sues video chat app for alleged privacy breach

 
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 3:22pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a San Diego County woman against the makers of video chat app Houseparty, which she alleges provided her personal data to third parties without her consent, in violation of the newly enacted California Consumer Privacy Act.

The suit was filed Friday in San Diego federal court on behalf of Heather Sweeney against Houseparty's creator, Life on Air Inc., as well as Epic Games, which acquired Life on Air Inc. in June 2019.

According to the complaint, Facebook and other third parties are notified whenever a user opens the app...



