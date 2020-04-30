Kicking It: Playing bridge in Alaska

The big question is: did you change into outside clothes today? All of this alone time has me pondering and comparing today’s isolation with past experiences throughout the history of our great country. And while I want to use this time to enrich myself, I will just as soon as I find the TV clicker.

As for now, I whittle away endless hours sorting and forwarding emails to and from a list of like-minded pals. Who writes these things?

Here are some examples: “Until further notice the days of the week are now called thisday, thatday, otherday, someday, yesterday, today and nextday.”

...