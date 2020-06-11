Kicking It with Kipling

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal Special to The Village News

I, for one, am exhausted by television anchors inciting public discord.

Rudyard Kipling’s noble advice rings true 125 years later.

“If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you;

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or, being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise;

“If you can dream – and not make dreams your master;

If you can think – and not make though...