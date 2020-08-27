Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

9 hurt, including 2 children, in crash on SR-76 in Oceanside

 
Last updated 8/31/2020 at 9:32am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Nine people were injured, including two children, in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Oceanside, authorities said Monday, Aug. 31.

The crash happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on SR-76 at Douglas Drive, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and found a sedan and a pickup, both with significant front-end damage, Specht said. One person in each vehicle was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.

In total, six ambulances transported eight victims -- six adults and two children -- to...



