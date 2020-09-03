Jim McInnes returns to local radio

PALA – Rez Radio 91.3 KPRI-FM in Pala introduced Jim McInnes as the newest member of the Rez Radio volunteer family, beginning in Sept. 5, at 8 p.m., with his new/old Saturday night show "Vinyl Resting Place."

McInnes is back for afternoons 47 years after he first hit the airwaves in San Diego on the original version of KPRI-FM. "Vinyl Resting Place," a show McInnes created for KPLN-FM The Planet early in the millennium, is a rich journey through his personal music collection.

He is a 28-year veteran on KGB-FM during its peak of popularity in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, produced most of t...