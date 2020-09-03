Extreme heat wave continues in San Diego area, wildfire risks remain high

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The continuing late-summer heatwave brought a record-breaking high to San Diego, and triple-digit temperatures to other parts of the county, with little relief expected until later in the week.

In San Diego, Sunday's high reached 100 degrees at 1:05 p.m., breaking the record for September 6, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 97 degrees, set in 2011.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts, mountains, valleys and coastal areas.

Air moisture...