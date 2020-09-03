Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Santa Margarita, Green Canyon, Rainbow Glen signals funds in 2020-2021 budget

 
Last updated 9/4/2020 at 4:53am



The Tuesday, Aug. 25, approval of San Diego County’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget included funding for traffic signals at the intersections of East Mission Road and Santa Margarita Drive, South Mission Road and Green Canyon Road and Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road.

The county Board of Supervisors’ 5-0 vote included $5.1 million for six traffic signals on a countywide basis and also approved an environmental study for a seventh signal and funding for non-signalized improvements at four intersections. The supervisors also approved $2 million for guardrails throughout the county.

Th...



