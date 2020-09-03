SDG&E warns customers about a new wave of utility scams

SAN DIEGO – A new wave of scammers is targeting San Diego Gas & Electric customers, threatening to cut off their service unless they pay their utility bills immediately with prepaid cards. The most common tactic reported is scammers impersonating SDG&E’s billing department and asking for payment via Green Dot MoneyPak, a way of sending cash via prepaid or bank debit cards.

Known as the “Pay-by-Phone” scam, or “Green Dot” scam, criminals typically threaten immediate power shut-offs to scare customers into making an immediate payment. Once customers purchase prepaid debit c...