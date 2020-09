SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 9/4/2020 at 8:02am



SHERIFF’S LOG Aug. 18 900 block E. Mission Rd Burglary 2100 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism 3200 block Staghorn Ct Death 300 block E. Mission Rd Fraud 1000 block Tanya Ln Violation of court order 500 block Ammunition Rd Report of sex crime against minor 1300 block Via del Oro Stolen vehicle 3200 block Via Altamira Recovered stolen vehicle 800 block Magarian Rd Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon 1100 block Alturas Rd Domestic battery, vandalism Aug. 20 3000 block Rainbow Glen Rd Citizen’s arrest: Battery 300 block E. Alvarado St Found narcotics...





