There's still time to register to vote
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 11:22am
Tuesday, Sept. 22 was National Voter Registration Day – held as a reminder that you must be registered to vote if you want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General Election.
It takes less than two minutes to register online at sdvote.com. You may also request a voter registration form by calling the Registrar’s office at (858) 565-5800 or emailing [email protected]
Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your status online. If you recently moved or changed your name, you will need to re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.
Due to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)