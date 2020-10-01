There's still time to register to vote

Tuesday, Sept. 22 was National Voter Registration Day ­– held as a reminder that you must be registered to vote if you want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General Election.

It takes less than two minutes to register online at sdvote.com. You may also request a voter registration form by calling the Registrar’s office at (858) 565-5800 or emailing [email protected]

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your status online. If you recently moved or changed your name, you will need to re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Due to...