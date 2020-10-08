Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to Village News 

Learn the art of firescaping Part II

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/7/2020 at 2:21pm

Green lawn

Village News/Roger Boddaert photo

Green lawns act like a buffer against if a fire burns close to a property.

In my last writings on the art of firescaping, I gave a broad overview of some basic concepts to this vital subject for you and yours to consider around your home, and phase II will expand on that.

In years past, we would think of the autumn months as the most important time of year to be aware of fires after a hot and dry summer.

This is no longer the case for the fire season has extended throughout the year's calendar due to the unique climate and weather changes occurring globally.

With this said, our attention and awareness must be on-guard all year long to protect our homes, loved one...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020