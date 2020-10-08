Learn the art of firescaping Part II

In my last writings on the art of firescaping, I gave a broad overview of some basic concepts to this vital subject for you and yours to consider around your home, and phase II will expand on that.

In years past, we would think of the autumn months as the most important time of year to be aware of fires after a hot and dry summer.

This is no longer the case for the fire season has extended throughout the year's calendar due to the unique climate and weather changes occurring globally.

With this said, our attention and awareness must be on-guard all year long to protect our homes, loved one...