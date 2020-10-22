CWA provides PSAWR eligibility guidelines

The San Diego County Water Authority approved a permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate program late last year but did not include any criteria. On Sept. 24, the SDCWA approved an ordinance adopting the program and setting eligibility criteria.

The CWA action establishes the Permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate program effective Jan. 1, 2021, and grants existing Transitional Special Agricultural Water Rate program customers eligibility to participate in the PSAWR program on a temporary basis through June 30, 2021, which will allow member agencies sufficient time to verify compliance...