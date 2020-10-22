Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

CWA provides PSAWR eligibility guidelines

 
Last updated 10/21/2020 at 5:08pm



The San Diego County Water Authority approved a permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate program late last year but did not include any criteria. On Sept. 24, the SDCWA approved an ordinance adopting the program and setting eligibility criteria.

The CWA action establishes the Permanent Special Agricultural Water Rate program effective Jan. 1, 2021, and grants existing Transitional Special Agricultural Water Rate program customers eligibility to participate in the PSAWR program on a temporary basis through June 30, 2021, which will allow member agencies sufficient time to verify compliance...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

