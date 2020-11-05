Understanding chronic fatigue syndrome, migraines and 'brain fog'

Everyone knows what it feels like to be tired. But what if you seem to always be tired, extremely tired, day after day, even after a good night's sleep? Could it be that you have chronic fatigue syndrome?

Dr. Nancy Klimas, the director of the Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine at Nova Southeastern University, specializes in myalgic encephalomyelitis – chronic fatigue syndrome. She explained the debilitating condition, which commonly results in migraines, "brain fog" and other crippling conditions.

Chronic fatigue syndrome patients suffer an ongoing feeling of exhaustion.

"The key feat...