Flowers have different meanings

Flowers of all kinds, shapes, and colors emerge from the earth in their prescribed flowering seasons in the fantastic way that nature has with its own time-table around the world.

Fall is when we think of flowers either in the garden or as cut flowers like chrysanthemums. Christmas is when we enjoy the colorful poinsettia with the many new colors that abound today. Springtime conjures up tulips, ranunculus, freesia, and other flowering plants.

The cut flower industry is vast and dynamic, with commercial flower farms dotting the globe, in the United States, Australia, South Africa, Mexico,...