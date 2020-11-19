Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

George Plumbing receives Torch Award for Ethics

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2020 at 12:02pm

Marie and David Wade with award

Village News/Courtesy photo

Marie and David Wade, owners of George Plumbing, Heating and Air, display their 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Southern California.

FALLBROOK – The Better Business Bureau has named George Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning as a winner of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Southern California.

This esteemed recognition raises awareness in marketplace ethics, and honors businesses who operate with integrity. Winners in each category were announced Oct. 28.

"This achievement is not only a dream come true for my own career aspirations, but also a reflection of a lifetime of hard work put in by the generation before us who established this company based off ethics and excellence in the trades. My father, George Sl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020