George Plumbing receives Torch Award for Ethics

Marie and David Wade, owners of George Plumbing, Heating and Air, display their 2020 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Southern California.

FALLBROOK – The Better Business Bureau has named George Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning as a winner of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Southern California.

This esteemed recognition raises awareness in marketplace ethics, and honors businesses who operate with integrity. Winners in each category were announced Oct. 28.

"This achievement is not only a dream come true for my own career aspirations, but also a reflection of a lifetime of hard work put in by the generation before us who established this company based off ethics and excellence in the trades. My father, George Sl...