Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

State releases draft updated fire hazard planning guidance for California cities and counties

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/19/2020 at 12:44pm



SACRAMENTO – As California grapples with the most extensive wildfires in the state’s history, the governor’s Office of Planning and Research has released the draft updated Fire Hazard Planning Technical Advisory, which includes specific land use strategies to reduce fire risk to buildings, infrastructure and communities. The draft update responded to Senate Bill 901 and Assembly Bill 2911. OPR encouraged public comment on the document through Dec. 18, 2020.

“California communities are experiencing bigger, more severe wildfires that are happening more often,” Kate Gordon, OPR dire...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/19/2020 20:24